WORLD WAR III WATCH: Iran Launches Kamikazi Drone Attack Against Israel

Iran has officially launched a drone attack against Israel, a development that could spark an all-out war and draw in more countries.

Axios’s Barak Ravid was the first to report this alarming news.

BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

One U.S. official reported that the number of drones is between 50 and 100.

#BREAKING: The attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran has begun. According to a U.S. official, in the first wave, between 50 and 100 suicide drones have been launched by Iran against Israel pic.twitter.com/Zzkq1KUEj8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

reports, these drones will arrive in the Jewish state within the next few hours.

A second wave is now underway according to Israeli officials.

2nd wave of a drone attack from Iran now on its way to Israel as reported by Israeli channel 12. — Yoav Kaufman (@yoavkaufman) April 13, 2024

An attack was widely expected to occur after Israeli forces killed a senior officer in Iran’s embassy in Damascus last week.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement Israel is "well-prepared" for the attack and will try to intercept the strikes.

We have prepared for diverse scenarios in advance. In order to intercept these launches, we have the circles of protection from both the Navy and the Air Force on several layers. We are going to try to prevent them from reaching Israeli territory, that is our task. If they do enter Israeli airspace, then you will hear sirens and alarms wherever these threats enter and we will intercept them.

As Catturd helpfully reminds us, Biden's coddling of the Iranian regime also helped lead to this terrible moment.