United Airlines Flight Returns to German Airport After Broken Toilets Sends ‘Contents’ From Lavatory ‘Flowing Into Cabin’



United Airlines stock photo

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to a German airport on Friday after ‘contents’ from a lavatory ‘flowed into the cabin.’

“On Friday, March 29, United Flight 59 returned to Frankfurt following a maintenance issue with one of the aircraft’s lavatories,” a United Airlines spokesperson told the US Sun.

Via the German side Bild:

The Boeing 777 of the US airline “United” took off from the airport in Frankfurt/Main on Friday afternoon . The plane was scheduled to land in San Francisco in just under 12 hours . But over the North Sea the pilot made a few circles – and finally took off. A good two hours later, the plane landed exactly where it had previously taken off: Frankfurt Airport The disgusting reason: At least one toilet in the seven-year-old machine was defective! Guests reported that the contents of the on-board toilet flowed into the passenger cabin. Apparently the contents of the tank were pushed up and the toilet overflowed.

The toilet overflow comes after several United Boeing planes have had issues.

Earlier this month a 25-year-old United Airlines Boeing 737 landed at an Airport in Oregon with a missing exterior panel.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 suffered gear failure a couple weeks ago and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The plane’s gear failure comes one day after a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.