‘Trump Derangement Syndrome is Real’ — MSNBC Host Expresses Outrage on Air, Throws Papers After Trump Critiques NY Judge Merchan’s Daughter

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace had an emotional outburst, sending papers flying, following President Donald Trump’s critique of New York Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter.

Wallace’s display is being pointed to by some as a manifestation of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The controversy stems from a recent gag order issued by Judge Merchan on Tuesday, March 26, in the ongoing Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial. Trump was ordered to refrain from making public statements about the trial’s witnesses and jurors.

However, the following day, Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter, who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account allegedly belonging to Loren Merchan (it hasn’t been confirmed to be her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!” he continued.

The Manhattan DA’s office, led by Alvin Bragg, later alleged that Trump had violated the judge’s gag order with his comments. Trump’s legal team countered, arguing that Loren Merchan was neither a witness nor a juror in the case, and therefore the former president’s statements did not breach the gag order.

During a live MSNBC broadcast, Nicole Wallace expressed her frustration with the ongoing legal situation, throwing her papers in the air and questioning the judicial system’s integrity.

“Donald Trump broke the rule of law, and we should cover a broken judiciary in this country. Donald Trump managed to delay every federal criminal trial based on facts that he barely denies. Donald Trump managed to enlist the Supreme Court in a delayed process, the highest court in the land. Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges,” Wallace claimed.

