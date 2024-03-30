Bragg’s Office Says Trump Violated Gag Order with Social Media Post About Judge Merchan’s Daughter – Trump’s Lawyers Respond

Prosecutors in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office said President Trump violated Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order when he criticized the judge’s daughter on social media.

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial hit President Trump with a gag order on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case.

Trump criticized Merchan’s daughter and now Bragg’s office wants the judge to “clarify or confirm” the scope of his gag order.

President Trump’s attorneys said the former president didn’t violate the gag order because Loren Merchan is not a witness or a juror.

“The Court cannot ‘direct’ President Trump to do something that the gag order does not require,” Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles wrote to Merchan in a response to the prosecution’s letter, according to AP. “To ‘clarify or confirm’ the meaning of the gag order in the way the People suggest would be to expand it.”

The AP reported:

Manhattan prosecutors suggested Friday that Donald Trump violated a gag order in his hush-money criminal case this week by assailing the judge’s daughter and making a false claim about her on social media. The Manhattan district attorney’s office asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to “clarify or confirm” the scope of the gag order, which he issued on Tuesday, and to direct the former president and presumptive Republican nominee to “immediately desist from attacks on family members.” In a letter to Merchan, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass argued that the gag order’s ban on statements meant to interfere with or harass the court’s staff or their families makes the judge’s daughter off-limits from Trump’s rhetoric. He said Trump should be punished for further violations.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

President Trump on Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account that Trump alleged belonged to Loren Merchan (The Gateway Pundit was unable to confirmed it was her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

Trump’s lawyers previously moved to force Judge Merchan to recuse himself after it was revealed his daughter Loren Merchan worked with the Biden-Harris campaign.

On Wednesday Trump went off on the judge in a series of Truth Social posts and called for him to recuse himself from the case after accusing his daughter of posting a photo of him in jail.

“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights. This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!” Trump said on Wednesday.

In a bizarre twist, a spokesperson for the court said the X account no longer belongs to Juan Merchan’s daughter.

“The X, formerly Twitter, account being attributed to Judge Merchan’s daughter no longer belongs to her since she deleted it approximately a year ago,” state OCA spokesperson Al Baker said in a statement to The Hill on Thursday.

“It is not linked to her email address, nor has she posted under that screenname since she deleted the account,” Baker continued. “Rather, it represents the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account she long ago abandoned.”

So who is running the account now?