Trump Says Conflicted Daughter of Far-Left Judge who Hit Him with Gag Order in Stormy ‘Hush Payment’ Case Posted Photo of Him Behind Bars

President Trump on Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account allegedly belonging to Loren Merchan (it hasn’t been confirmed to be her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

Trump’s lawyers previously moved to force Judge Merchan to recuse himself after it was revealed his daughter Loren Merchan worked with the Biden-Harris campaign.

Trump went off on the judge and called for him to recuse himself from the case.

“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights. This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!” Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump continued: “So, let me get this straight, the Judge’s daughter is allowed to post pictures of her “dream” of putting me in jail, the Manhattan D.A. is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life, and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating? Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to “Get Trump,” and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?”

Trump called on Judge Merchan to recuse himself immediately.

“The Judge has to recuse himself immediately, and right the wrong committed by not doing so last year. If the Biased and Conflicted Judge is allowed to stay on this Sham “Case,” it will be another sad example of our Country becoming a Banana Republic, not the America we used to know and love. These are Election Interfering Witch Hunts. We will crush each one of these Hoaxes, and Make America Great Again!” Trump said in a 3rd Truth Social post.