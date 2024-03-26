BREAKING: Far-Left NY Judge Overseeing Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Trial Hits Trump with Gag Order

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial hit President Trump with a gag order on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case.

Judge Merchan on Monday set the Stormy Daniels hush payment trial for April 15.

CNBC reported:

A judge on Tuesday imposed a limited gag order on Donald Trump in his criminal hush money case in New York. Trump must refrain from making public statements about likely witnesses and jurors in the case, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said in a court order. Trump is also barred from speaking about lawyers in the case, court staff, employees in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and their family members if those statements are made with the “intent to materially interfere” with the case, the judge ruled.

President Trump on Monday blasted Alvin Bragg’s case as a “witch hunt.”

BREAKING: Trump makes statement as he enters NY courtroom in case brought against him by DA Alvin Bragg: "This is a witch hunt. This is a hoax." pic.twitter.com/BF4KWAPByE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2024

Trump blasted Judge Merchan during a presser on Wall Street in New York City on Monday.

WATCH: