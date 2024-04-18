Sen. Rand Paul Issues Stark Warning to Trump: ‘He Will Lose His Voters if He Continues to Support Speaker Johnson’

Senator Rand Paul has issued a stern warning to former President Donald Trump regarding his continued support for Speaker Mike Johnson.

Speaker Mike Johnson, the self-proclaimed “wartime speaker,” announced on Wednesday that he is proceeding with his intention to introduce a series of foreign aid bills for discussion, including provisions for funding Ukraine.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Joe Biden, Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and the RINOs are colluding on an aid package for Ukraine.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Palestine.

“I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently announced that we will cosponsor a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker, said on X, “Biden backs Johnson’s plan because Johnson’s plan is Biden’s plan.”

Increased turmoil among House Republicans due to Speaker Mike Johnson’s swift approval of another aid bill for Ukraine.

“Chuck Schumer bragged on the Senate floor about Speaker Johnson giving Democrats everything they want in the foreign war bill and for Ukraine. Joe Biden just announced he supports the House bill Johnson is forcing forward. Johnson is not our Speaker, he is theirs. The question is how much longer will our conference tolerate this?” Rep. MTG wrote.

“There is no other way to describe it, it is surrender, it is disappointing. I won’t support it,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said.

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2024

It’s been reported, yet to be confirmed, that details of Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid strategy have been leaked. The alleged specifics are as follows:

$95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion $19.85 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$14.8 billion for DOD ops in EUCOME AOR

$13.8 billion in USAl for Ukraine to purchase US weapons

$8 million for IG

($7.85 billion direct support to Ukraine government) Israel – $14.1 billion $4 billion for missile defense (Iron Dome and David’s Sling)

$1.2 billion for Iron Beam

$4 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$3.5 billion in FMS for Israel to purchase US weapons

$800 million for ammunition plant improvements Red Sea Operations – $2.4 billion use for operations, force protection, and the replacement of combat

expenditures INDOPACOM – $2.58 billion 1.9 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

542 million to INODPACOM UPL

133 million to enhance cruise missile components Submarine Industrial Base – $3.3 billion Investment in dry dock construction, etc, in support of SIB and AUKIS

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid plan has reportedly “leaked.” The terms are purportedly as follows: $95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion

— The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 16, 2024

Still no southern border security… These people care more about protecting Ukrainians than they do Americans.

In a pivotal turn, Senator Rand Paul has openly supported Congressman Massie’s call for Speaker Johnson’s resignation.

“Thomas Massie’s doing the right thing. I think the Republicans need real leadership… I think we need someone who has some courage and some intestinal fortitude,” Sen. Paul said.

Sen. Rand Paul has directed a stern warning at former President Trump, cautioning that his continued backing of Speaker Johnson could alienate a significant portion of his base.

“If Trump supports this monstrous, unpaid for foreign aid debt buster, he will lose the very supporters who comprise his vanguard. Mark my words,” Sen. Rand Paul warned.