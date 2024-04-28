FLASHBACK: “Gas is Up, Rent is Up, Food is Up, Everything” – Biden Laughs Hysterically at Americans Suffering From Bidenflation After First Year in Office – This Year Everything Still up Except for His Mental Health

As the White House Correspondents’ dinner featured another unfunny comedy act, a disastrous speech by the so-called leader of the free world, and that so-called leader enjoying his dinner like an Alzheimer’s patient at the nursing home, take a moment to remember last year’s annual event, Joe Biden laughed hysterically at Americans struggling to afford everyday goods.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost was the designated “comedian” for the White House Correspondent’s Association dinner on Saturday. After “roasting” Trump and Biden with a series of tame and not-particularly-funny quips, Jost launched into an emotional tirade about his late grandfather, he began slobbering over Biden’s supposed “decency.”

Biden later slurred as he openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump. Such decency!

In 2022, former Daily Show host Trevor Noah hosted a similarly pathetic comedy performance, and Biden, during his speech that year, called President Trump “a horrible plague.”

The most viral moment from the show went like this:

Noah: I think ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up, everything.

The DC elites, journalists, and Joe Biden roared at the not-particularly-funny joke while Americans suffered Bidenflation under Bidenomics.

It was true that everything was — and still is — going up under Joe Biden, but one thing continues going downhill fast: Biden’s mental health.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Biden struggled to eat his food. He isn’t used to eating solid food and feeding himself. Saturday night’s dinner was different than his usual pureed food spoon-fed to him.

He appeared confused as he pushed the salad around on his plate and got distracted by a dinner roll. Biden struggled to break the bread roll and barely got his fork to his mouth.

He also smeared Trump and repeated the debunked “bloodbath” hoax.

President Trump later savaged Joe Biden in a Truth Social post over the disastrous speech: