CRINGE: SNL’s Colin Jost Turns White House Correspondents Dinner into Biden Rally, Slobbers Over His Supposed ‘Decency’ (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost was the designated “comedian” for the White House Correspondent’s Association dinner on Saturday and there were no prizes for guessing his political views.

After “roasting” Trump and Biden with a series of tame and not particularly funny quips, Jost launched into an emotional tirade about his late grandfather where he praised the president’s supposed “decency.”

“My grandfather, a Staten Island firefighter, voted for you, Mr. President,” said Jost. “He voted for you and the reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man. My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight.”

“Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight,” he continued. “Decency is how we’re able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn’t go to prison after — we go to the Newsmax after-party.”

Biden, meanwhile, used his remarks at the dinner to implore the media to support his campaign.

“I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides, but asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment,” he told the audience.

Here is Biden’s message for the press corps: “I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides, but asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment.” pic.twitter.com/9zyShUFbPk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 28, 2024

The 81-year-old also joked about spearheading the political persecution of Donald Trump.

“I had a great stretch since the State of the Union,” Biden slurred. “But Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather. What the hell.”