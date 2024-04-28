Joe Biden Jokes About Prosecuting His Main Political Opponent Donald Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Biden openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump.

President Trump is currently spending his days in a court in Manhattan because a crooked Soros DA brought bogus charges related to ‘hush payments’ made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Biden’s DOJ also indicted Trump on more than 40 felony charges.

Of course, Joe Biden knows he can’t win unless he cheats. He is free to travel around and slur through campaign speeches at small venues while Trump is tied up in court.

This is by design.

“I had a great stretch since the State of the Union,” Biden slurred. “But Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather. What the hell,” Biden said.

