Trump Savages Biden Over Disastrous White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech

by

President Trump savaged Joe Biden over his disastrous White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Biden struggled to eat his food. He isn’t used to eating solid food and feeding himself. Saturday night’s dinner was different than his usual pureed food spoon-fed to him.

He appeared confused as he pushed the salad around on his plate and got distracted by a dinner roll. Biden struggled to break the bread roll and barely got his fork to his mouth.

Biden slurred as he openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump.

He also smeared Trump and repeated the debunked “bloodbath” hoax.

WHCD celebrity host Colin Jost completely bombed.

Trump is right. Saturday night’s WHCD was really bad!

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.