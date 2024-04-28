Trump Savages Biden Over Disastrous White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech

President Trump savaged Joe Biden over his disastrous White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Biden struggled to eat his food. He isn’t used to eating solid food and feeding himself. Saturday night’s dinner was different than his usual pureed food spoon-fed to him.

He appeared confused as he pushed the salad around on his plate and got distracted by a dinner roll. Biden struggled to break the bread roll and barely got his fork to his mouth.

Biden slurred as he openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump.

He also smeared Trump and repeated the debunked “bloodbath” hoax.

Biden regurgitates the debunked "bloodbath" hoax — likely because his addled, cooked brain can't remember anything else

WHCD celebrity host Colin Jost completely bombed.

COLIN JOST: "The economy is kind of like [Biden] on the steps of Air Force One"

Trump is right. Saturday night’s WHCD was really bad!