WATCH: Joe Biden Has a Battle with His Food at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Joe Biden Saturday evening stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with Hollywood elitists.

Far-left protestors stormed the WH Correspondents’ dinner and harassed celebrities ‘journalists’ as they walked into the Washington Hilton.

BREAKING. Pro-Hamas demonstrators ambush celebs as they enter the White House Correspondents Dinner. The WHCD event is attended by celebrities and journalists who pretend to hold the rich and powerful accountable with cheap jokes. You love to see it.pic.twitter.com/kivEzVO1OF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2024

Biden struggled to eat his food. He isn’t used to eating solid food and feeding himself. Saturday night’s dinner was different than his usual pureed food spoon-fed to him.

He appeared confused as he pushed the salad around on his plate and got distracted by a dinner roll. Biden struggled to break the bread roll and barely got his fork to his mouth.

Correspondents' Dinner: Meanwhile Biden seemed very confused he was having to feed himself. Playing with his salad, then getting distracted by his dinner roll, the struggling to break the roll, losing interest in the roll, and then barely getting his fork to his mouth, pic.twitter.com/ul8KvUbRkm — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

The WHCD was a snooze fest.

Biden openly joked about spearheading prosecutions against his main political opponent Donald Trump.

He also smeared Trump and repeated the debunked “bloodbath” hoax.

