COVID-19 “Vaccines” Declared BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS by GOP | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passes Ban the Jab Resolution!

ARTICLE 2:   JUST IN: $61 Billion Was Just The Beginning – Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Announces 10 Year Funding Agreement with U.S.: “GLORY TO UKRAINE” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3:  Holy Crap: Lost Joe Biden Gives Speech to Wounded Warriors with His Back to Them…Until Jill Finally Turns Him Around (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: WATCH: Joe Biden Has a Battle with His Food at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

ARTICLE 5: Joining Forces? President Trump and Ron DeSantis Meet Privately in Florida

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

 

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

