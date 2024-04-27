Holy Crap: Lost Joe Biden Gives Speech to Wounded Warriors with His Back to Them…Until Jill Finally Turns Him Around (VIDEO)

Joe Biden offered his praise and thanks to a group of wounded warriors at the White House earlier this week — but had his back to them for his entire speech until Jill Biden turned him around.

The bizarre gaffe occurred on Wednesday as Jill Biden launched the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride from the White House lawn.

Joe Biden tells wounded warriors they are the spine of America after Jill helps him find the wounded warriors. Joe is gone. If you can’t see it, you’re part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/6cB4kAW5yQ — SULLY (@SULLY10X) April 26, 2024

The confused president walked to the opposite side of the stage from the veterans, kept his back to them, and declared that they are the “spine of America.”

Biden said he had just signed a bill that “all the wounded warriors and warriors care about, we just finally THANK GOD provided Ukraine with the money they need.”

“You are the spine of America,” Biden said before an awkwardly long pause. “That’s not an exaggeration. I really mean it. You’re the backbone. You’re the spine. You’re the reason we are the nation we are. You’re the best America has to offer. God love you all.”

Jill Biden finally turned him around and directed him toward the people he was supposed to be speaking to.

Biden said he had to leave because “Jill’s going to kick me in the rear end if I don’t get out of here and finish my job.”