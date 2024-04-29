BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passes Ban the Jab Resolution!

Guest Post by Jon Kopel

The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party to pass a ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons.

Patriot, Dan Schultz, of PrecinctStrategy.com submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution that the Republican Party of Arizona. The Arizona GOP voted today and passed the resolution with approximately 96% of the vote.

The resolution declares the COVID-19 injections to be biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

In addition to being an attorney, Dan Schultz is a former West Point graduate and former U.S. Army counterintelligence and human intelligence officer.

Mr. Schultz advocates the Precinct Strategy, which seeks to wrestle control of the Republican Party back to the people. Previously, Dan Schultz submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Maricopa County GOP.

On Saturday January 13th, the Maricopa County GOP passed the resolution with 87.4% of the vote! A total 1494 votes were cast, 1306 in favor, 188 against. Maricopa County is the largest Republican County in the nation.

The first ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution was authored by psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone, in February of 2023.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Dr. Sansone currently has a lawsuit that seeks Ban the Jab in Florida. The case was dismissed and is on its way to the appellate court.

To date, approximately 10 Florida Republican County Parties have passed ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions declaring Covid 19 injections biological and technological weapons, also calling on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.

The Florida Republican Assembly, The National Federation of Republican Assemblies, the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida have passed Ban the Jab resolutions.

Recently, the Florida Department of Health has joined the call to Ban the Jab. Clackamas County GOP in Oregon and the Idaho Republican Party has passed the Ban the jab resolution.

Previously, the Arizona GOP was scheduled to vote on the resolution on January 27th, however, other business and debates caused delays to prevent getting to the vote.

Attorney Dan Schultz was persistent and reintroduced the resolution that was approved by the state’s resolution committee by a vote of 13-0.

Arizona is considered an important state in politics and passage of this resolution will help build support for prohibiting biological warfare against Americans and civilian populations at large.

The text of the resolution submitted by Dan Schultz follows:

Arizona ‘Ban the Jab’ Resolution: