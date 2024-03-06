Trump Wins ELEVENTH State of The Night: Minnesota Called for Trump

Minnesota goes down as Trump’s 11th Super Tuesday win in a row, as just four more states continue counting votes.

Vermont, California, Utah, and Alaska are the only states remaining to be called. Polls in California and Utah close at 11 pm ET, and Alaska closes at midnight.

Neocon former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley hasn’t won a single race tonight!

Trump has won every primary contest to date except for one setback in the Washington D.C. primary last weekend, where Nikki Haley became the official darling of the swamp and won a participation trophy.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Trump was already destroying Haley with 273 delegates to her measly 43 delegates.

Trump now holds an estimated 535 delegates, and more are expected as delegates are awarded and the remaining four races are swept.

There is no mathematical path to victory to Haley, who is being trounced in the polls by 60%!

We are still awaiting results in Vermont, where polls also closed at 7 pm. This will likely be the closest race of the night and Haley’s closest shot at a win in an open Primary, where Democrats are admitting to voting for her.

Nobody knows why Nikki Haley would remain in the race. Her intention is likely to sabotage Trump.

A new poll by Sienna-NY Times found that NEARLY HALF of Nikki’s support is from Biden voters, many of whom say they will still vote for Biden in November and claim they hope to just embarrass Trump.

The toxic RINO former UN Ambassador refuses to drop out even after losing her home state of South Carolina.

Haley also pulled back on her promise to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump – and suggested she may stay in the primary race until July.

President Trump is expected to speak at his campaign’s watch party momentarily as results continue trickling in. Watch live: