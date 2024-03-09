“They’re GOING TO STEAL The Election” …Tucker Carlson WARNS The American People | Elijah Schaffer (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  Vigilant Fox: Tucker Carlson, “They’re Going to STEAL the Election”

STORY 2:  Biden Threatens Supreme Court Justices to Their Faces in State of the Union Address (Video)

STORY 3: Gold Star Father Put in Handcuffs for Protesting Biden During State of the Union Over Deadly Abbey Gate Terror Attack in Afghanistan

STORY 4:  JUST IN: United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 Suffers Gear Failure, Crashes Off Runway

STORY 5:  ‘Worrisome’ Devices Discovered on Chinese-Made Cranes in Use in US: Report

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.