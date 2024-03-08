Gold Star Father Put in Handcuffs for Protesting Biden During State of the Union Over Deadly Abbey Gate Terror Attack in Afghanistan

A man identified as Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui who was killed in the August 21, 2021 terrorist attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s retreat from Afghanistan that killed thirteen U.S. servicemembers and about 170 Afghan civilians trying to flee the triumphant Taliban, was arrested and put in handcuffs by security at the Capitol Thursday night after he heckled Biden about the attack during the State of the Union address. Listeners heard Nikoui call out “United States Marines!” and “Abbey Gate!” among other things in the brief outburst. Nikoui was reportedly charged with a misdemeanor.

A man was escorted out of the House chamber amid Biden’s speech after standing up and yelling at the president. The man was sitting in the gallery of the chamber. At one point he yelled, “United States Marines.” #SOTU2024 Follow live: https://t.co/hhsWDK6Lab pic.twitter.com/dQqh6UlIze — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2024

Nikoui was a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

I am honored to have Steve Nikoui as my guest to #SOTU. He is the father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was KIA due to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.@JoeBiden may try to turn the page on Afghanistan after his incompetence cost American lives, but NOT ON MY WATCH. pic.twitter.com/wE3uKrMlEa — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 7, 2024

A photo of Nikoui in handcuffs was posted by USA Today reporter Ken Tran, “The protestor who interrupted Biden and yelled about Abbey Gate after being escorted out of the House gallery was handcuffed. Source sent along this photo”

The protestor who interrupted Biden and yelled about Abbey Gate after being escorted out of the House gallery was handcuffed. Source sent along this photo >> pic.twitter.com/4kQFytfSOn — Ken Tran (@kentran_) March 8, 2024

Video shows Nikoui peacefully leaving the gallery when security intervened:

Joe Biden gets heckled by Gold Star Father Steve Nikoui. His son, Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui, was killed by a terrorist suicide bomber during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3BGGNguO6c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi reported Nikoui was charged with a misdemeanor.

Steve NIKOUI WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WIRH MISDEMEANOR PROTEST https://t.co/oUtZelwzJz — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024

Foldi also posted an outraged reaction sent to him by Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), a former Navy SEAL, ““If Gold Star families are being arrested and a member of congress [@JamaalBowmanNY] was not arrested for committing a felony, that’s not right.” #WI03’s @derrickvanorden to me on this”

“If Gold Star families are being arrested and a member of congress [@JamaalBowmanNY] was not arrested for committing a felony, that’s not right.” #WI03’s @derrickvanorden to me on this https://t.co/lcP4x4X6Rv — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024

Rep. Mast posted his approval of his guest’s outburst, “For the last three SOTU speeches, Joe Biden REFUSED to say the names of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed by his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. I couldn’t support this effort more. Say their names!”

For the last three SOTU speeches, Joe Biden REFUSED to say the names of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed by his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. I couldn’t support this effort more. Say their names! #SOTU2024 https://t.co/eld0j0RVi5 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 8, 2024

The families of the fallen do not feel they have been treated fairly by Biden. On Wednesday, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee who was also killed in the Abbey Gate attack, appeared on CNN, shocking host Abby D. Phillip by telling her Biden has not spoken to her family at all and that the White House has ignored their pleas.

CNN anchor left STUNNED when gold star mom says that Biden has NEVER reached out to her family about her daughter-in-law's death. CNN: "He's often called the 'Consoler in Chief.' He does talk to families who've lost loved ones…Have you experienced that from him?" Christy… pic.twitter.com/apPQiMyMSd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2024

Full interview:

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee was killed by a suicide bomber during the Biden administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Her mother-in-law, Christy Shamblin, joined CHM @RepMcCaul on @CNN to discuss the importance of getting answers from the Biden administration ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QuuN3J5ot0 — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) March 7, 2024

UPDATE: Steve Nikoui was released from custody late last night:

And given a hero’s welcome by fellow Gold Star families:

WATCH: Steve Nikoui’s fellow Gold Star Families give him a hero’s welcome after he is freed from his completely deranged arrest by @CapitolPolice ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/uLSjSwmpQA pic.twitter.com/MFdlrmSMfC — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 8, 2024

Context posted by Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe, “Can’t speak for all of this. But I can say that not only did Steve Nikoui lose his son, Kareem, in the Abbey Gate disaster, Kareem’s brother also died by suicide a year later at Kareem’s memorial site. Context worth including.”