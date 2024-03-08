Gold Star Father Put in Handcuffs for Protesting Biden During State of the Union Over Deadly Abbey Gate Terror Attack in Afghanistan

A man identified as Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui who was killed in the August 21, 2021 terrorist attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s retreat from Afghanistan that killed thirteen U.S. servicemembers and about 170 Afghan civilians trying to flee the triumphant Taliban, was arrested and put in handcuffs by security at the Capitol Thursday night after he heckled Biden about the attack during the State of the Union address. Listeners heard Nikoui call out “United States Marines!” and “Abbey Gate!” among other things in the brief outburst. Nikoui was reportedly charged with a misdemeanor.

Nikoui was a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

A photo of Nikoui in handcuffs was posted by USA Today reporter Ken Tran, “The protestor who interrupted Biden and yelled about Abbey Gate after being escorted out of the House gallery was handcuffed. Source sent along this photo”

Video shows Nikoui peacefully leaving the gallery when security intervened:

Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi reported Nikoui was charged with a misdemeanor.

Foldi also posted an outraged reaction sent to him by Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), a former Navy SEAL, ““If Gold Star families are being arrested and a member of congress [@JamaalBowmanNY] was not arrested for committing a felony, that’s not right.” #WI03’s @derrickvanorden to me on this”

Rep. Mast posted his approval of his guest’s outburst, “For the last three SOTU speeches, Joe Biden REFUSED to say the names of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed by his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. I couldn’t support this effort more. Say their names!”

The families of the fallen do not feel they have been treated fairly by Biden. On Wednesday, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee who was also killed in the Abbey Gate attack, appeared on CNN, shocking host Abby D. Phillip by telling her Biden has not spoken to her family at all and that the White House has ignored their pleas.

Full interview:

UPDATE: Steve Nikoui was released from custody late last night:

And given a hero’s welcome by fellow Gold Star families:

Context posted by Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe, “Can’t speak for all of this. But I can say that not only did Steve Nikoui lose his son, Kareem, in the Abbey Gate disaster, Kareem’s brother also died by suicide a year later at Kareem’s memorial site. Context worth including.”

