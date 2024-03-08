Biden Threatens Supreme Court Justices to Their Faces in State of the Union Address (Video)

Joe Biden, amped up on “carbs” according to the White House, threatened Supreme Court justices seated a few feet away in the House chamber during the State of the Union address Thursday night. Speaking about the court’s ruling putting abortion back in the hands of the states, Biden looked the justices in the eye, botched the line, but the threat was clear.

Six of the nine justices were in attendance: Chief Justice John Roberts along with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy also attended.

Biden: “With all due respect, Justices, women are not without electoral, electoral power! Excuse me, electoral or political power. You’re about to realize just how much you’re (mumbling)”

Video:

Joe Biden THREATENS the Supreme Court: "With all due respect, Justices, Women are not without electrical power! Excuse me, electoral or political power. You're about to realize just how much you're…"#SOTU pic.twitter.com/KkZqS7OqI6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Longer version:

President Biden directly addresses the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying they are "about to realize just how much" electoral and political power women have. He also vows to make Roe "the law of the land again" if he has congressional support. pic.twitter.com/SJzqd4Mni8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2024

Four years ago then Senate Minority Leader, now Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Supreme Court justices over an abortion case in a speech in front of the Supreme Court.

Liberal activists tried to intimidate conservative justices over a draft abortion decision with protests at their homes in the national capital area. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was targeted in an unsuccessful assassination attempt in 2022.

Biden’s speech as prepared shows the threat was adlibbed. White House transcript: