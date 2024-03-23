Texas DPS-High Speed Chase After Illegal Alien Smugglers, Vehicle Catches Fire, Both Suspects Arrested (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS arrested two illegal aliens on March 19th after a high-speed chase in Kinney County. Both men, Eduardo Jose Flores and Luis Alejandro Basabe lived in Austin and were from Venezuela.

Flores, the driver, took the authorities on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. After the car caught fire, they stopped and tried to run from Texas DPS on foot. They were both arrested and charged with smuggling and evading arrest.

Two migrants led Texas Department of Safety troopers on a wild high-speed chase this week in Kinney County before they were arrested for human smuggling. Law enforcement dashcam video of the chase and arrest shows a trooper in pursuit of the suspects, saying on the radio “they’re not stopping” and driving at speeds “in excess of 100 mph.” Eventually, the suspects’ car catches fire and pulls over to the shoulder of the road. Two backseat passengers, police say were illegal immigrants, are seen darting from the vehicle and running away, while the driver and his front-seat passenger remain in the car. The officers are heard shouting in Spanish and English for the suspects to exit the car and get on the ground.

3/19: A smuggler in a Toyota Camry led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed chase on RM-334 in…

The border crisis has reached epidemic proportions, with an estimated 11 to 12 million illegal aliens crossing into the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

The Biden administration has willfully neglected its duties under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution, to protect the United States from foreign invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4.

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took no responsibility for the border crisis and blamed it on a “broken” immigration system.

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn't "bear responsibility" for the "broken" immigration system.

@SecMayorkas: "The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it."

The Biden Administration has prioritized illegals above the safety of American citizens. Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would not give a direct answer on whether Laken Riley’s alleged murderer should have been deported.

