DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Refuses to Answer if Illegal Alien Who Murdered Laken Riley Should Have Been Deported (VIDEO)

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning.

Host Margaret Brennen had asked Secretary Mayorkas if the illegal alien who killed Laken Riley should have been deported. He never answered, but instead deflected the question.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, was brutally murdered by one of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens.

Biden won’t say Laken Riley’s name either.


Laken Riley

“Should this man have been deported?” Brennen asked Mayorkas.

“One individual is responsible for the murder, and that is the murderer,” Mayorkas responded.

“Are you saying there that the Federal Government had been informed about this individual and the alleged crimes he had committed in those states because he could have been deported if that was the case. Was there a breakdown in the system?” Brennen continued.

“So um, Margaret, there are a number of cities around the country that have varying degrees of cooperation with the the immigration authorities,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

Besides offering sympathies to the family, the DHS Secretary never dealt directly with the deportation question.

Secretary Mayorkas and the rest of the Biden regime have been intentional with keeping the border open with no accountability. Last month he was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and previously deflected the issue of the border as well.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

More lies.

Watch:

