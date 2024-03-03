Melugin: Over 7,000 Illegals Encountered at Southern Border in One Day on Joe Biden’s Open Border Invitation

Joe Biden’s America.

According to CBP sources, there were 7,000 illegal aliens encountered at the southern border on Saturday. Those statistics also apply to the day before, which show no signs of illegals being deterred from crossing the border.

The Tucson sector in Arizona had the highest numbers, with 2,000 illegals caught.

According to Fox border reporter Bill Melugin, the number of illegals tend to drop early in the year and increase dramatically in the spring, especially during an election year with Biden potentially being out of office soon.

NEW: Per CBP sources, yesterday saw just over 7,000 migrant encounters at the southern border for the second day in a row, led by Tucson, AZ sector w/ over 2,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants. There were also over 1,000 known gotaways yesterday.

Every year under Biden,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 3, 2024

The Democrats have intentionally left the border open which has resulted in over 11 million illegals crossing into the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Last month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to take responsibility for the border crisis and deflected by saying, “We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system.”

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

Blue states including California have been complicit in helping the Biden regime keep the border open.

The San Diego sector has seen an increase in illegals crossing the border in Jacumba (east San Diego County) through a gap in the border wall.

Watch:

BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US. People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only… pic.twitter.com/n32ZYXZ2t0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024

Since it is an election year, the Democrats have little choice than to address the border crisis. They still blame Republicans for the situation even though the Biden regime intentionally kept the border open.

In January, Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom shamelessly blamed Republicans for the Biden regime border mess.

More lies.

Watch: