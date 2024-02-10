Bill Melugin: Nearly 6,700 Illegal Alien Encounters in One Day This Week: Over 1,000 of Those Encounters in San Diego Sector

On Monday, two SUVs drove up to a gap in the border wall near Jacumba, California, and dropped off a large group of illegal immigrants from China, Turkey, and India.

Joe Biden’s America.

This week’s statistics from Customs and Border Protection revealed that there were nearly 6,700 illegal alien encounters on Thursday alone.

These numbers include 136 Chinese illegals in the San Diego sector which had over 1,000 encounters on that day.

The top four countries that these illegals are from are Colombia, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

The San Diego sector has seen an influx of illegals, especially in the eastern part of the county in Jacumba.

Last month footage from Fox News reporter Bill Melugin with his photographer showed two SUVs in Jacumba, California drop off illegals who invade our country through a small opening at the end of the border wall.

Open border policies have posed a danger to our country from terrorists. TGP reported on Friday that ICE released a Pakastani illegal on the terror watchlist with “tracking technology.” He was arrested in Los Angeles after checking in with ICE on the “alternatives to detention program.

It is frightening that terrorists who invade our country are put on such a program that should not even exist.

Until the Biden regime is removed from office, the invasion will continue. Since January 2021, there is an estimated 11 million illegals who have invaded our nation.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. This is not sustainable for the US.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

