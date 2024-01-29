Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom Claims Biden Has Border Plan – Blames Republicans For Interference (VIDEO)

It must be election season.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday told ABC’s Jon Karl that Joe Biden is attempting to fix the crisis at the southern border. Even more insulting, he is blaming Republicans and claiming they are trying to affect the presidential election.

Newsom also claimed that immigration reform is just as important as securing the border. Yes, more nonsense.

Fox News reported:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed that President Biden is trying to act on the southern border, but Republicans are failing to act on the crisis to influence the upcoming presidential election. “The president put out a comprehensive strategy, a pathway to citizenship along the lines of their former hero, Ronald Reagan, to address the reality on the ground,” Newsom said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos. Newsom, a Democrat, said immigration reform is just as much of an issue as border security, outlining a $14 billion plan to get more judges to process illegal immigrants more efficiently and provide security at the border with 2,300 new border agents.

“And they [Republicans in Congress] refuse to act. They’re just promoting an agenda to disrupt and find a crowbar, to put in the spokes in the wheels of the Biden administration to disrupt any progress on this, because they don’t want progress. Period,” Newsom told ABC’s “This Week” host Jon Karl.

WATCH:

On immigration, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Republicans are trying to “find a crowbar to put in the spokes of the wheels of the Biden administration to disrupt any progress on this, because they don’t want progress.” https://t.co/BJEZ6P25bc pic.twitter.com/99gwwQ5KUp — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 28, 2024

Biden’s record at the border would say otherwise.

Since January of 2021, an estimated 11 million illegals have poured into the US. That number is rapidly growing.

TGP reported in October 2023 that the Biden regime wanted to build a border wall segment after recently selling off $300 million worth of materials for the Trump wall for only $2 million.

In November 2023, TGP reported that a Tactical Marine Unit had to pull women and children out of the Rio Grande who were on the verge of drowning. This was the result of Biden’s open invitation.

Watch:

(VIDEO 1): @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) in #EaglePass responded to numerous submersion injuries resulting in life-saving measures. Operators acted swiftly in deploying personal floatation devices, pulling women & children out of the river, & performing… pic.twitter.com/FF0i51cyUm — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 24, 2023

The Biden Regime is rolling out the red carpet for Illegal aliens.

Illegals flying through our airports get separate lines for the TSA and don’t have to have official IDs either.

Biden had three years to secure the border and failed to take action as it was intentional and by design.