Boston-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Falls Apart Mid-Air (VIDEO)

A United Airlines Boston-bound flight on Monday afternoon made an emergency landing after the wing of the plane fell apart mid-air.

“United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday, according to NBC News. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after it was discovered mid-air a portion of the wing was damaged. Passenger Kevin Clarke took this video. What he says he saw before getting on the plane on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/0GIaOmS46t — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 20, 2024

Boston 25 News reported:

United Flight 354 was carrying 165 passengers and was supposed to be flying into Boston, but had to be diverted after a portion of the wing was coming apart. Clarke told Boston 25 News he thought it was interesting when he was walking down the San Francisco jetway and saw bird strike forms. “I’m like bird strike? That’s not good,” said Clarke. “We take off, I heard this loud buzzing noise, and then it faded away so I didn’t think much of it, and all of a sudden the pilot is coming back, so I threw my window open, peeked out the window and the whole leading edge of the wing was destroyed.” Boston 25 News reached out to United and they told us United Flight 354 was diverted to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft. “First there was some panic, but the pilot had come back, looked at it, took some pictures of it, talked to the guys on the ground, said yup, proceed to Denver, shouldn’t be a problem,” said Clarke. Once in Denver, the passengers got onto a new plane. Everyone made it safely to Boston three hours later than scheduled. Clarke told Boston 25 News he thought United handled the situation well.

DEI hiring practices are proving to be dangerous.

Last month a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

According to a new report released by the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this month, the door panel that blew out had no bolts installed.

Furthermore, the faulty door plug was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia.

“Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in the statement. “An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn — and that is where we are squarely focused.”

Sleep well, America.