Judge Orders FBI to Release Manifesto from Deranged Trans Shooter to Nashville News Outlet

A federal judge ordered the FBI to release the manifesto from the deranged trans shooter for a private review by Star News Digital Media Inc.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale murdered six innocent Nashvillians at the Covenant School on March 27, 2023, nearly a year ago.

Her manifesto is reportedly littered with racist, anti-Christian language.

Just the News reported:

A federal judge ordered the FBI to provide Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto and other documents for a private review as part of a lawsuit from Star News Digital Media Inc., the parent company of The Tennessee Star. “The court’s order today is a significant victory for the public’s right to know about the motives of Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who murdered six innocent Nashvillians at the Covenant School on March 27, 2023,” Tennessee Star Editor-in-Chief Michael Patrick Leahy said. Star News sued the FBI in May 2023, claiming the bureau had violated the First Amendment by rejecting multiple Freedom of Information Act requests for the manifesto. Hale’s March 2023 massacre targeted the Covenant School and resulted in the deaths of three students and three faculty members.

Seven Nashville police officers were placed on administrative leave following the unauthorized leak of the ‘manifesto’ of school shooter Audrey Hale, who fatally shot three nine-year-olds and three teachers before being shot dead by police.

The alleged manifesto was leaked to conservative media personality Steven Crowder.

The manifesto, which was shrouded in secrecy since the shooting, revealed Hale’s plan to target ‘little crackers’ and ‘white privileged’ individuals, which sparked a heated debate over whether it should be made public.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

Previously, Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they would finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again in early May. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

The Daily Mail reported in May that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.