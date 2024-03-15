‘Inconsistencies’ – Judge McAfee Tosses Terrence Bradley’s Testimony Against Fani Willis

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

This is even though Nathan Wade and Fani Willis both lied under oath about when their relationship began.

Wade lied to the court in a civil proceeding about his divorce, provided false statements in a brief submitted and signed by Fani Willis AND lied on the witness stand.

The judge also tossed out key witness Terrence Bradley’s testimony.

Last month Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer Terrence Bradley took the stand after Judge McAfee said he is not protected by attorney-client privilege.

Bradley sweat bullets on the witness stand as he was grilled about Nathan Wade’s romantic relationship with Fani Willis.

Terrence Bradley suddenly got amnesia after he took the stand and claimed he was “speculating” in his text messages about when Wade’s relationship with Fani Willis began.

Judge McAfee tossed Bradley’s testimony citing “inconsistencies, demeanor, and generally non-responsive answers left far too brittle a foundation upon which to build any conclusions.”

“While prior inconsistent statements can be considered as substantive evidence under Georgia law, Bradley’s impeachment by text message did not establish the basis for which he claimed such sweeping knowledge of Wade’s personal affairs,” McAfee said, according to Fox News.

Judge McAfee also said Robin Yeartie’s testimony ‘lacked context and detail.’

Recall that Yeartie testified that Fani Willis’ romantic relationship began in 2019, not in 2021 as they claimed under oath.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

On Wednesday Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.

According to the ruling:

Count Two alleges that multiple Defendants solicited elected members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office on December 3, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count Five alleges that Defendant Trump solicited the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives to violate his oath of office on December 7, 2020, by requesting or importuning him to call a special session to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count Six alleges that Defendants Smith and Giuliani solicited members of the Georgia House of Representatives to violate their oaths of office on December 10, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count 23 alleges that multiple Defendantssolicited elected members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office on December 30, 2020, by requesting or importuning them to unlawfully appoint presidential electors;

Count 28 alleges that Defendants Trump and Meadows solicited the Georgia Secretary of State to violate his oath of office on January 2, 2021, by requesting or importuning him to unlawfully influence the certified election returns; and

Count 38 alleges that Defendant Trump solicited the Georgia Secretary of State to violate his oath of office on September 17, 2021, by requesting or importuning him to unlawfully decertify the election.

The judge in his ruling left the door open to a superseding indictment, however, this move still may not get Fani Willis her pre-election conviction since the defense is allowed discovery and time to respond to any new charges.

Steve Sadow, an attorney for Trump, responded to Judge McAfee’s order Friday allowing Fani Willis to continue her flimsy lawfare RICO case.

“While respecting the court’s decision, we believe that the court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK ‘church speech,’ where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism,” Sadow said, according to CBS News.