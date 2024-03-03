Feeble Joe Biden Hides at Camp David While Trump Holds Massive Rallies in North Carolina and Virginia

Feeble Joe Biden spent all day Saturday hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland for another weekend vacation.

Biden was so eager to disappear to the presidential retreat that he ‘jogged’ over to Marine One to depart DC on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, President Trump spent his Saturday stumping and holding massive rallies in North Carolina and Virginia.

President Trump spoke to a massive crowd at a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Greensboro, North Carolina ahead of the upcoming March 5th primaries.

There was an endless line of patriots waiting to get into the Trump rally in Greensboro.

After delivering remarks at a rally in Greensboro, Trump touched down in Virginia for a ‘get out the vote‘ rally in Richmond.

Trump supporters lined up several hours before the rally in Richmond.

Trump took the stage in Richmond to thunderous applause.

President Trump handily won the Missouri caucuses on Saturday and went on to sweep Michigan.

Trump picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 on Saturday with three left to be allocated.

Trump also won the Idaho caucuses on Saturday.

Trump has swept seven states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Michigan, Missouri, Idaho and South Carolina.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

