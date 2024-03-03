Feeble Joe Biden Hides at Camp David While Trump Holds Massive Rallies in North Carolina and Virginia

Feeble Joe Biden spent all day Saturday hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland for another weekend vacation.

Biden was so eager to disappear to the presidential retreat that he ‘jogged’ over to Marine One to depart DC on Friday evening.

Biden shows high vigor as he shuffles to Camp David for a weekend of rest. He has spent 443 days of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/xkFbajweTy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile, President Trump spent his Saturday stumping and holding massive rallies in North Carolina and Virginia.

President Trump spoke to a massive crowd at a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Greensboro, North Carolina ahead of the upcoming March 5th primaries.

There was an endless line of patriots waiting to get into the Trump rally in Greensboro.

After delivering remarks at a rally in Greensboro, Trump touched down in Virginia for a ‘get out the vote‘ rally in Richmond.

Trump supporters lined up several hours before the rally in Richmond.

Trump rally line is around the block six hours before the former president is expected to speak in Richmond, Va. pic.twitter.com/5virmsOpzo — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) March 2, 2024

Trump took the stage in Richmond to thunderous applause.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/ZMi8SAi6Tc — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

President Trump handily won the Missouri caucuses on Saturday and went on to sweep Michigan.

Trump picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 on Saturday with three left to be allocated.

Trump also won the Idaho caucuses on Saturday.

Trump has swept seven states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Michigan, Missouri, Idaho and South Carolina.