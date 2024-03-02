“Joe, You’re Fired, Get Out of Here!” – President Trump Blasts Old Joe at “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Greensboro, North Carolina (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke to a lively crowd of patriots at a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Greensboro, North Carolina ahead of the upcoming March 5th primaries.

There was an endless line of patriots waiting to get into the Trump rally earlier today with almost no end in sight.

President Trump told the massive crowd that Biden will be fired.

“You’re fired Joe, you’ve done a horrible job, you have done the worst job of any President in history. Get the hell out Joe!” Trump said.

He also discussed the corruption of Biden’s border bill.

“The very first bill that crooked Joe sent to congress was a bill to turn illegal aliens into voting citizens. Now he is pushing another mass amnesty plan while calling it border security,” Trump continued.

On Saturday, President Trump spoke about murder victims by illegal aliens and put the blame on crooked Joe Biden’s open border policies.

“Last week a beautiful 22 year old nursing student in Georgia, Laken Riley. I spoke to her parents, the most magnificent people, devastated,” Trump said.

“She was brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnapped and savagely murdered, almost beyond recognition. Can you imagine that? The monster charged in her death is an illegal alien,” Trump continued.

