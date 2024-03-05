Elon Musk Issues Grave Warning for America: “The Groundwork is Being Laid for Something Far Worse than 9/11”

X Owner Elon Musk has a dire warning for America following the news of the Biden regime secretly flying hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, as TGP reported this morning.

The Regime claims 320,000 unvetted aliens have been flown across the country to “reduce” the number of crossings across the border. This, of course, is an outright lie.

It is unknown where these migrants are arriving from. Information from The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals the Regime claims the locations are kept hidden because “bad actors” could inflict harm on public safety, and the information could potentially create law enforcement vulnerabilities.

In a post on X this morning, Musk revealed the REAL reason behind the Biden regime’s scheme: importing and spreading around new voters who will reliably vote Democrat to ensure a permanent majority.

Musk notes the Regime’s selfish desire is creating a severe national security threat based on the sheer number of illegal aliens alone. Due to this, he warns, “the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.

Thanks to the intentional border crisis created by Biden, crimes committed by illegal aliens against American citizens have skyrocketed. The recent murder of promising Georgia college student Laken Riley by an illegal alien is a particularly glaring example.

Moreover, terrorists have already slipped across the porous Southern border. One was even allowed to roam free for almost a year.

One can argue this is an act of treason on the part of the Biden regime under Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution. Without border security, enemies of America have free reign to kill our citizens in a variety of ways.

Musk is correct that something far worse than 9/11 looms on the horizon as long as Biden remains in office. The only question is when.