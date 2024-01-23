‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Breaks Silence Over Son’s Tragic Death Due to Fentanyl Overdose — Blames Biden’s Open Border Policies

Rick Harrison, the beloved patriarch of the ‘Pawn Stars’ family, has disclosed the tragic loss of his son, Adam Harrison, to a fentanyl overdose.

This news has shaken the Harrison family and sparked a broader conversation about the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Adam Harrison, 39, passed away in Las Vegas, with the news of his untimely demise first reported by TMZ.

The Harrison family released a statement expressing their profound grief and requesting privacy during this challenging time.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the statement read.

Rick Harrison, 58, took to Instagram to share his sorrow, posting a touching tribute to his son. He shared a photograph of himself with Adam, smiling together in a bar, accompanied by the caption, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

The cause of Adam’s death was confirmed by Rick Harrison in a statement to the New York Post on Monday.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Harrison stated, adding, “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

This statement reflects a growing concern over the fentanyl crisis in the U.S., with Rick Harrison explicitly criticizing the current border policies under Biden’s regime. He suggests that these policies may be contributing to the ease with which fentanyl is entering the country.

As the Harrison family mourns, Rick Harrison’s stance highlights a national issue that continues to devastate families irrespective of fame or fortune. The conversation around border security and drug trafficking remains a contentious topic.