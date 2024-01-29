Missouri Attorney General Threatens to File Suit Against Biden Regime After Al-Shabab Terrorist Is Caught and Released at US Border and Roams Free in US for Nearly a Year

Al-Shabab terrorists post with weapons in Africa.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on X that he will file suit against the Biden regime following the news that an Al-Shabab Islamic terrorist crossed over Biden’s open border and roamed free in the United States for nearly a year before his arrest.

Andrew Bailey tweeted this out on Monday.

AG Andrew Bailey: I didn’t serve in the United States Army during the War on Terror just to sit by and allow terrorists into our nation because Joe Biden refuses to secure the border. See you in court, POTUS.

The Daily Caller reported on Al-Shabab terrorist who was apprehended at the open southern border and then released inside the United States.

Federal authorities caught a terrorist at the U.S. southern border and released him into the country, where he roamed freely for nearly a year before being arrested in Minnesota just days ago, according to an internal federal memo exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The unnamed individual, who the memo only identifies as a member of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was released shortly after being caught illegally crossing the southern border near San Ysidro, California on March 13, 2023, according to the memo, which the DCNF is not publishing in order to protect the identity of a confidential source. The Terrorist Screening Center “deemed him a ‘mismatch’” after running his name through the terror watchlist, according to the memo, which was sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

However, on January 18, 2024, the Terrorist Screening Center “made a redetermination” that the individual was “a confirmed member of al-Shabaab” and was involved in the use, manufacture or transport of explosives or firearms, the memo states. Two days later, ICE nabbed the al-Shabaab member in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Border Patrol caught 172 terror watchlist suspects attempting to enter the U.S. illegally during fiscal year 2023. Former homeland security officials say the constant deluge of illegal immigrants hitting the southern border is making it easier for bad actors to slip into the country.

Jim Hoft
