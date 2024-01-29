Missouri Attorney General Threatens to File Suit Against Biden Regime After Al-Shabab Terrorist Is Caught and Released at US Border and Roams Free in US for Nearly a Year

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on X that he will file suit against the Biden regime following the news that an Al-Shabab Islamic terrorist crossed over Biden’s open border and roamed free in the United States for nearly a year before his arrest.

Andrew Bailey tweeted this out on Monday.

AG Andrew Bailey: I didn’t serve in the United States Army during the War on Terror just to sit by and allow terrorists into our nation because Joe Biden refuses to secure the border. See you in court, POTUS.

The Daily Caller reported on Al-Shabab terrorist who was apprehended at the open southern border and then released inside the United States.