TREASON: Biden Regime Admits Flying 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Secretly to at least 43 Airports in the U.S. to Lessen Border Crossing Numbers 

Revelations have emerged that the Biden regime has been operating secret charter flights to transport illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities. This covert operation has been ongoing amidst an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens across the southern border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency under Alejandro Mayorka’s Department of Homeland Security, has been at the forefront of these operations, which have remained undisclosed to the public.

In a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, lawyers for CBP refused to reveal details about the program, citing potential national security vulnerabilities, according to Daily Mail.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a think tank known for advocating tighter immigration controls, reported that these obscure flights have facilitated the entry of approximately 320,000 illegal aliens into at least 43 different airports in the US. These figures were disclosed for the period ranging from January through December 2023.

It has been suggested that the CBP One mobile application played a pivotal role in this operation. The app, originally intended to simplify the asylum application process, appears to have been repurposed to grant travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release to individuals from various countries.

The migrants, once approved via CBP One, have been allowed to enter and remain in the U.S. for up to two years under a special parole provision, during which time they are also eligible to work. This has occurred notwithstanding the lack of legal status for these individuals to reside in the country.

Daily Mail reported:

The administration first said it would not reveal which airports the undocumented aliens were transported, citing a ‘law enforcement exception’ in the refusal to hand over information. But new information from CIS lawsuit reveals the locations were not disclosed due to fear ‘bad actors’ would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities. CBP lawyers wrote that revealing the airports would ‘reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports.’ That would in turn reveal ‘operational vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors altering their patterns of conduct, adopting new methods of operation, and taking other countermeasures.’ They added this could ‘thereby undermin[e] CBP’s law enforcement efforts to secure the United States borders.’

Elon Musk reacted upon learning about this damning revelation.

“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time,” he wrote on X.

Musk added, “It is obvious to anyone who is not a fool that this administration is deliberately importing vast numbers of illegals. No grand conspiracy theory is needed to explain this, just simple incentives: they are far more likely to vote Democrat than Republican. This is why Dems are constantly pushing to legalize illegals and won’t deport them, even when they are arrested for crime, which otherwise seem … I dunno … like an opportune time. If illegals can beat up American police on camera in Times Square, be released without bail and get rewarded with free tickets to California, what more do you need to know?”

The United States Constitution defines treason as the only crime that betrays allegiance to the United States. It’s defined in Article III, Section 3, Clause 1:

Levying war against the United States

Adhering to the enemies of the United States

Biden is committing TREASON by aiding illegal aliens as they invade our country through the southern border and destroying America’s security and sovereign borders.