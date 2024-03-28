Who’s Behind The Account? Court Claims Trump Attacked Judge Merchan’s Daughter Based on Social Media Account That No Longer Belongs to Her

A spokesperson for the New York Office of Court Administration said President Trump lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter based on a social media account that no longer belongs to her.

President Trump on Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account that Trump alleged belonged to Loren Merchan (The Gateway Pundit was unable to confirmed it was her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

Trump’s lawyers previously moved to force Judge Merchan to recuse himself after it was revealed his daughter Loren Merchan worked with the Biden-Harris campaign.

On Wednesday Trump went off on the judge in a series of Truth Social posts and called for him to recuse himself from the case after accusing his daughter of posting a photo of him in jail.

“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights. This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!” Trump said on Wednesday.

In a bizarre twist, a spokesperson for the court said the X account no longer belongs to Juan Merchan’s daughter.

So who is running the account?

“The X, formerly Twitter, account being attributed to Judge Merchan’s daughter no longer belongs to her since she deleted it approximately a year ago,” state OCA spokesperson Al Baker said in a statement to The Hill on Thursday.

“It is not linked to her email address, nor has she posted under that screenname since she deleted the account,” Baker continued. “Rather, it represents the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account she long ago abandoned.”

According to The Spectator, analysis of the Twitter ID reveals Loren Merchan changed her Twitter name.

“Analysis of the Twitter ID associated with the account shows that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter Loren’s known Twitter account, that she has used since 2016, had its name changed and was set private at some point last spring,” The Spectator reported.

“The same Twitter ID associated with Loren Merchan’s original Twitter account name, @LorenM426, is now attached to a new name, @LorenM0604, that has a profile picture of Loren Merchan, the same number of followers and posts as the account created in 2016, viewable in archives of the account. It is unclear who runs this account.” The Spectator said.

It is unclear why Loren Merchan changed her Twitter name.

It is also unclear who runs the new X account that used to belong to Loren Merchan.