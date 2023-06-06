Trump’s Attorneys Move to Recuse Judge From Manhattan DA Case Due to Daughter Working With Biden-Harris Campaign

On April 3rd, just one day before President Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan court, The Gateway Pundit revealed the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s “Stormy Daniels hush money case”, previously worked alongside the Kamala Harris presidential campaign and the Biden-Harris campaign.

Hours after the discovery, President Trump took to Truth Social and wrote:

THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH TRIAL HUNT. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!

Now in a new filing, Trump’s attorneys have made a move to ask Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself from the case due to the fact Merchan’s daughter serves as the Vice President for Authentic Campaigns, a company that ran digital campaigns for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign in 2020.

Here’s the first three pages of the filing that was obtained by The Hill:

Trump’s attorney laid out the details regarding Authentic campaigns connection to the Biden Harris Campaign.

LOOK:

Besides asking Judge Merchan to recuse himself due to his daughter’s political connections, Trump’s attorneys also wrote that Merchan should withdraw himself from Trump’s case due to Merchan’s previous donations to Biden and his handling of former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg’s case.

Per the filing: