Biden Snaps at NY Post Reporter For Asking if He Had Lunch or Dinner with Hunter’s Business Partners (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday evening snapped at a reporter for asking if he had lunch or dinner with his son Hunter’s business partners.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Joe Biden about Speaker Mike Johnson accusing him of lying about his family’s influence-peddling schemes.

“Speaker Johnson has accused you of lying repeatedly about your interactions with your son and brother’s business partners. What’s your response to him?” Steven Nelson asked Biden as he prepared to board Marine One en route to Camp David for another weekend vacation.

“Tell him to read the record of every single witness. These guys gotta stop this…” Biden said.

“But you did interact with their partners,” Steven Nelson said.

Biden snapped: “I did not interact with their partners!”

Speaker Johnson responded in real time Friday evening and called Biden a liar.

Steven Nelson asked Joe Biden if he ever had dinner with Hunter’s business partners.

Joe Biden was not happy about this.

“You didn’t have dinner or lunch [with your son’s business partners]?” Steven Nelson asked Biden.

“No!” Biden shouted.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee last summer to testify on the Biden Crime Family – and he did not disappoint!

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.

Joe Biden is also seen in photographs with Hunter Biden’s business partners.