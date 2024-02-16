WATCH LIVE: Day Two in Hearing on Motion to Disqualify Fani Willis from Trump Election Interference Case – Fani’s Father Expected to Testify

An evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues on Friday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Scott McAfee said on Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were subpoenaed to testify at Thursday’s evidentiary hearing, according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the first day of the bombshell hearing.

Even the leftist cranks at MSNBC know that Fani Willis is done.

An MSNBC legal analyst reacted to testimony by Fani Willis’ lover, Nathan Wade, saying, “It’s game over for [Willis].”

NBC reports,

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was not asked to resume her testimony today at a hearing on allegations she had an improper relationship with her lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

Willis’ office is expected to call several more witnesses today, including her father, in disputing allegations that she personally benefitted from the relationship. She denies the relationship was improper.

The misconduct allegations against Willis center on who paid for trips Willis took with the lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and could lead to her removal from the case. Lawyers were ready to move forward with testimony from Terrence Bradley, one of Wade’s law partners, but a member of his legal team notified Judge McAfee that he is at a doctor’s appointment.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: