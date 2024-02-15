“I Am Not a Hostile Witness!” – BREAKING: A Defiant Fani Willis Takes the Witness Stand – Rambles About Her Relationship with Nathan Wade – Shouts at Prosecutor (VIDEO)

An evidentiary hearing about alleged misconduct by Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was underway on Thursday as the judge weighs whether Willis should be disqualified from the Trump RICO case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Trump’s RICO co-defendant, Michael Roman, filed an explosive supplemental reply to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and accused her of lying to the court about her affair with the top Trump prosecutor she appointed.

Willis’ paramour, Nathan Wade, took the stand and testified under oath that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business card – and Fani Willis reimbursed him in CASH for expenses.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements provided by Jocelyn Wade prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

Fani Willis took the witness stand on Thursday, and she was hostile, arrogant, and defiant!

BIG FANI IS BIG MAD: “No! No! No! Look! I OBJECT to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into people’s personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial? THESE people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/zCkK5ANRy8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2024

“I am not a hostile witness. I very much want to be here. Ms. Merchant’s interests are contrary to democracy, your honor, not to mine!” Willis said.

Willis rambled on and on about her relationship with Nathan Wade under cross-examination by Michael Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Marchant asked Willi when her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade ended. Willis said their relationship ended in August 2023.

Ashleigh Merchant asked Fani Willis if Nathan Wade ever stayed with her ‘where she lay her head,’ – and Fani Willis lost it.

“She lied! She lied!” Willis shouted before the attorneys went to a break.

Scott McAfee admonished the court after everyone returned from a break and went back on record.

Fani Willis lashed out at Ashleigh Merchant for asking if she ever paid Nathan Wade through CashApp.

“That was cute!” Willis shouted at Merchant.

WATCH:

Judge Scott McAfee on Monday said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said in Monday’s hearing. “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again if there even was one. And so because I think its possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”