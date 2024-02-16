This Ought to Be Lit: Fani’s Radical Black Panther Father Who Lived with Her Will Testify Today in Fulton County Court – He Once Shacked Up with Most-Wanted Criminal Angela Davis

Friday is Day 2 of Fani’s Follies – And it looks to be lit!

On Day 1 we learned that Fani likes her some Grey Goose Vodka, that she paid her beau in cash during their lavish trips, and that she likely lied about the start of her relationship with Nathan Wade. We also learned that Fani’s father told her she always keeps cash in the house.

Fani told the court:

“When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should always have — which I don’t have, so don’t tell him that — should have at least six months in cash at all time,” Willis explained about the large sums of cash she would need lying around to not hit the ATM to repay Wade. “I don’t know why this old Black man feels like that, but he does.”

Fani added that she keeps between $500 and $15,000 in her house and never reimbursed Wade more than a few thousand.

Today Fani’s radical Black Panther papa will take the stand. This ought to be interesting.

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry tweeted this out on Fani’s father:



On Friday Fani Willis’ father, John C. Floyd III, will be called to the stand in her defense because she said he lived with her at the time she is accused of living with Wade. Floyd, who is also an attorney, will testify remotely from California.

According to Newsweek Fani Willis is reportedly close with her father and speaks to him as often as 10 times per day.

John C. Floyd, III, is a former Black Panther who once called the police in Los Angeles an “occupying army” that was nothing but trouble.

Floyd was a high-ranking member of the Black Panthers in Los Angeles who later became a defense attorney after splitting from the Panthers in the early 1970s.

And Floyd dated most-wanted criminal Angela Davis who was accused of being involved in kidnappings and murders.

The New York Post reported:

Floyd told the Bradley Center interviewer that he dated the civil rights activist Angela Davis in the late 1960s. Here is a previous interview from the Black Power Archives with John C. Floyd, III. She was a member of the Communist Party USA and in 1970 became the third woman ever to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Davis was accused of involvement in kidnappings and murders related to the armed seizure of a courthouse in Marin County, California.

Today’s testimony ought to be spicy. Stay tuned.