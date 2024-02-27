Tucker Carlson ASSASSINATION Plot FOILED By Russian Intelligence?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick recap.

STORY 1:  Russian Website Claims There Was an Attempted Assassination of Tucker Carlson—Here Are the Details

STORY 2:  ICYMI: Chris Wray’s FBI Forced a Young Mother to Stand Outside Barefoot with Her 4-Yr-Old Boy in His Pajamas in 12° Weather While They Ransacked Her Home – She Lost Her Baby the Next Day

STORY 3:  BREAKING: South Carolina Primary: President Trump Delivers Victory Speech After He CRUSHES Nikki Haley in Her Home State – Trump 61% – Haley 39%

STORY 4: “It Doesn’t Make Sense!” – CNN Panel Has Epic Meltdown After Trump Gets Double the Number of Votes Ever Received in South Carolina (VIDEO)

STORY 5:  Barack Obama’s Oldest Daughter Malia Obama Ditches Last Name

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

