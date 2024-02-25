Barack Obama’s Oldest Daughter Malia Obama Ditches Last Name

Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, has ditched the Obama surname as she embarks on a career in Hollywood.

In Malia Obama’s new film project, “The Heart,” she dropped her last name, Obama, and was credited as Malia Ann instead.

The oldest daughter of Obama reportedly stopped using the Obama last name for film projects to distance herself from her parents.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Malia Obama began her career in the film industry as an intern for disgraced director Harvey Weinstein.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to a 23-years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York.

Following his criminal trial in New York, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Weinstein to an additional 16 years in prison after Weinstein was found guilty on three charges of rape and sexual assault.

Malia Obama ditches her last name as she dives into Hollywood. https://t.co/KGbAz26dEm pic.twitter.com/09PLETDm3g — E! News (@enews) February 21, 2024

Per E-News:

As her Hollywood career takes off, Barack and Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter has dropped her last name in favor of her middle name, officially going by Malia Ann for her newest film project The Heart. Fans did a double take after Malia’s pen name was revealed in the Sundance Institute’s “Meet the Artist” spotlight video, which introduced her as filmmaker Malia Ann, seemingly in an effort to distance herself from her powerful parents, who have also launched careers in entertainment with Higher Ground Productions. Although the former president and first lady are now movie moguls, Michelle and Barack did not attend the 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this month, when Malia, 25, made her red carpet debut at the premiere of The Heart. Malia described her project as “an odd little story, somewhat of fable, abut a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will,” as she put it in her Sundance spotlight.

