Russian Website Claims There Was an Attempted Assassination of Tucker Carlson—Here Are the Details

A young man has reportedly just been arrested in Moscow in connection with an attempted assassination of Tucker Carlson. According to reporter Simon Ateba, the man who has been arrested was reportedly being paid by Ukrainian intelligence to plant an explosive device in a vehicle used by Tucker while he was there to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BREAKING – ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF TUCKER CARLSON: A man has just been arrested in Moscow, accused of being paid by Ukrainian intelligence to plant an explosive device on Tucker Carlson’s vehicle and assassinate the prominent American journalist while he was there to interview… pic.twitter.com/aFg5Qeu7cH — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 26, 2024

A video has just been released showing a 35-yr-old man by the name of Vasiliev Pyotr Alexeieovich, who claims he was ordered by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukraine Ministry of Defense in November 2023 to take an explosive device to the parking garage of the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow and place it under the vehicle used to transport Tucker Carlson. Mr. Alexeievich claims he was going to be paid $4,000 for completing the task of attaching the explosive device to Carlson’s vehicle, but he was detained in the planning process. Near the end of the videotaped confession, the stone-faced alleged criminal admits his target was “American journalist Tucker Carlson” and says, “I’m sorry for what I did.”

The original report was published at mvlehti.net.

The report has not been verified at this time.

The report claims he is a Russian working for Ukrainian intelligence.

The man is reading from a prepared script.

He is native Russian.

Russia says Ukraine tried to assassinate Tucker Carlson prior to his interview with Putin. He was ordered to use an explosive device on Tucker’s car parked in the garage of the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow. What do you think? Real or just propaganda? He seems a little too… pic.twitter.com/op8nHAZwb9 — Lou Rage (@lifepeptides) February 26, 2024

