“It Doesn’t Make Sense!” – CNN Panel Has Epic Meltdown After Trump Gets Double the Number of Votes Ever Received in South Carolina (VIDEO)

CNN had a meltdown after Trump crushed Nikki Haley in her home state in South Carolina’s presidential primary.

Trump scooped up the 50 delegates in South Carolina after he was the projected winner one minute after the polls closed.

It wasn’t even close. Trump won South Carolina by double digits: Trump 59% – Haley 40%

Trump has swept four states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

Trump brought the house down with a fiery victory speech Saturday night.

“I was just informed that we got double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina,” Trump said on Saturday night in a victory speech.

WATCH:

President Trump: “I was just informed that we got double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/RwtiHXrXIL — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 25, 2024

CNN wasn’t taking Trump’s historic victory very well.

The CNN panel of pseudointellectuals, racists, and bigots went on and on about how humiliating it was for Senator Tim Scott to be on stage next to Trump after his victory in South Carolina.

Jonah Goldberg called Tim Scott “the black guy” while David Axelrod said Senator Scott “subjugated” himself Saturday night.

“It is the greatest political comeback in history,” Trump’s former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“It doesn’t make sense!” a panelist shouted.

WATCH: