TRANSEXUAL IMMIGRANT Identified as Texas CHURCH SHOOTER, MSM is SILENT | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick recap.

STORY 1:  BREAKING: Lakewood Church Shooter Identified as Transgender Immigrant from El Salvador

STORY 2:  DISGUSTING: US Senate Advances $95 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in Rare Super Bowl Sunday Vote — Here are the 18 Republicans Who Voted with Democrats

STORY 3:  Complete Meltdown: Kansas City Chief Star Travis Kelce Yells and Shoves Head Coach During Super Bowl

STORY 4: Black National Anthem Super Bowl Performance Sparks Backlash on Social Media

STORY 5:  Warning Sounded: ‘Biden has Opened the Floodgates of Hell’

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.