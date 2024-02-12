BREAKING: Lakewood Church Shooter Identified as Transgender Immigrant from El Salvador

by

Authorities have identified the shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, a 36-year-old transgender immigrant from El Salvador, according to multiple independent sources speaking to KHOU 11 Jeremy Rogalski.

Moreno, who has a criminal history stretching back to 2005, was previously known as Jeffery Escalante, based on records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

His past arrests paint a troubling picture, encompassing a range of offenses including failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Witnesses report that Moreno was dressed in a trench coat and backpack, and alarmingly, was accompanied by a child when he entered the church armed with a long rifle.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the transgender’s AR15 used in the shooting, had a “Free Palestine” message on it.

Moreno walked into the building shortly before 2 pm,  accompanied by a child estimated to be 4 to 5 years old, and opened fire, detailed Houston Police Chief Troy Finner during a news conference.

The church was transitioning between services and gearing up for a Spanish language service when the attack happened, as described by televangelist and pastor Joel Osteen, who spoke at the same news conference.

“It was a moment of transition,” Osteen said. “I can only imagine what could have occurred if it had happened during the 11 o’clock service.”

The chilling scene was partly captured on a church video feed, which was abruptly interrupted by the sounds of gunfire and screams.

Two off-duty officers, a 28-year-old from the Houston Police Department and a 38-year-old Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent, both with under five years of service, confronted the shooter, resulting in him being shot.

A 57-year-old man, caught in the situation as an innocent bystander, was shot in the leg, added Chief Finner.

The child, whose relationship with Moreno has not been disclosed, was shot and is currently in critical condition.

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Lakewood Church, attention has turned to the social media presence of identified shooter Genesse Ivonne Moreno, whose Instagram account remains active.

On his Instagram, Moreno openly shared his love for firearms, with posts detailing the cleaning of an AR-15 rifle among other weapon displays.

Screenshot: @buildingwealthinc/Instagram

Moreno’s social media activity also revealed a connection to Lakewood Church, the very site of the shooting. Through his posts, Moreno indicated financial contributions to the church.

Screenshot: @buildingwealthinc/Instagram

Moreno’s account reflects political leanings, with expressions of support for Bernie Sanders.

Screenshot: @buildingwealthinc/Instagram

This is developing. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.

