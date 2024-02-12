Black National Anthem Super Bowl Performance Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Andra Day’s Super Bowl performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” better known as the “Black National Anthem,” has sparked massive backlash on social media.

Day performed the song before Reba McIntyre sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was so perturbed by the song’s inclusion that he skipped watching the event entirely.

Ohio Rep. Mike Loychik wrote in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “there’s no such thing as a ‘black national anthem.'”

“We are all AMERICANS, united by our great and beautiful Star Spangled Banner,” Loychik continued. “The Super Bowl is supposed to bring us together. It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again.”

Fans and political commentators also had a lot to say about it.

“WTF is the ‘Black National Anthem’?! We already have an anthem that includes everyone and doesn’t discriminate based on the color of your skin. Disgraceful!” Libs of TikTok posted on X.

“The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl. We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE,” Megyn Kelly wrote.

In 2021, the National Football League (NFL) announced it would be playing the “Black National Anthem” as “a prominent part of all big league events,” including the Super Bowl, NFL Playoffs, NFL Draft, and NFL Kickoff games.

The NFL also played “Lift Every Voice And Sing” during the first week of the 2020 season.

Front Office Sports reported in July 2021 that the NFL “will introduce more social justice messaging on fields and player helmets during the upcoming 2021 season, following up on initial efforts from 2020.”

“To reinforce its 10-year, $250 million commitment to combat systemic racism, the league will promote social justice via on-field signage, decals on player helmets, and in-stadium PSAs,” the FOS report explains. “The NFL also plans to make ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ — often referred to as the Black national anthem — a prominent part of all big league events, said sources. They will likely highlight victims of racial injustice with a ‘Say Their Stories’ project, as well.”