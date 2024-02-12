Complete Meltdown: Kansas City Chief Star Travis Kelce Yells and Shoves Head Coach During Super Bowl

by

Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce is receiving major backlash from NFL fans after he shoved Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

Kelce’s meltdown occurred after the star tight end was angry he didn’t receive a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a Chief’s offensive series.

In response to Kelce’s attitude for not getting the ball, Reid took Kelce out of the next play, which enraged Kelce and caused the 34-year-old tight end to shove and yell at Reid, who is 65 years old.

WATCH:

Per SB Nation:

The Super Bowl can lead to some wild moments, but nobody had Travis Kelce shoving and screaming at Andy Reid on their bingo card.

This came following the most up-and-down sequence of the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. Kelce felt he was open and was calling for the ball before Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to Mecole Hardman, which was complete. At this point Reid took Kelce out of the game for the ensuing play, which ended up being a critical fumble by Isiah Pacheco, which took the wind out of the Chiefs’ sails.

Kelce was furious he wasn’t in the game on the play, seemingly believing he could have had some sort of impact on the fumble — or had the play called for him, rather than running the ball in the end zone.

Here how users on X responded to Kelce’s meltdown :

Early in his career, Kece was beloved by NFL fans across the league, but after doing a Pfizer commercial and dating pop star Taylor Swift, NFL fans outside of Kansas City are no longer fond of the NFL star.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.