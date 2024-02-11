DISGUSTING: US Senate Advances $95 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in Rare Super Bowl Sunday Vote — Here are the 18 Republicans Who Voted with Democrats

In an unusual session held on Super Bowl Sunday, the US Senate voted to move forward a substantial $95 billion aid package that will support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with no southern border security provisions. The vote garnered support from RINOs, with a final tally of 67-27.

The vote came in response to Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.)’s steadfast refusal to expedite voting on the bill, which he vehemently criticized as “rotten” and detrimental to national interests.

Senator Paul, expressing his staunch opposition, declared he would not allow the bill to pass immediately, emphasizing his concerns over prioritizing foreign aid over domestic issues.

This bill sends the message to Americans that their elected officials don’t care about them. I’ve never met any Kentuckian who says, “fix the border of Ukraine before you fix our border.” — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 8, 2024

According to the Hill, Schumer offered Republicans the chance to vote on amendments in exchange for expediting the legislative process.

“By a vote of 67-27, The Senate invoked cloture on Murray substitute amendment 1388 to H.R.815, legislative vehicle for supplemental appropriations,” the Senate Press Gallery wrote on X.

Sixty-seven senators voted in favor of war funding, while 27 senators opposed the expenditure, all of whom were Republicans.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the following 18 Republican senators supported the Ukraine war funding:

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

John Thune (R-SD)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Todd Young (R-IN)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) acknowledged the unusual scheduling.

“I can’t remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but as I’ve said all week long, we’re going to keep working on this bill until the job is done,” Schumer said.

This comes after the Republican Senators on Wednesday voted against advancing a compromised ‘border security bill’ that would have allocated more money to foreign countries while largely ignoring the US border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will move forward with a backup plan.

On Thursday, Schumer fulfilled his promise, and the Democratic-led Senate advanced a streamlined bill aimed at providing aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, but not the southern border that is currently invaded by illegal immigrants.

In a 67-32 cloture vote, the Senate crossed party lines, with several RINO senators joining Democrats to move the foreign aid bill forward.

Following the Sunday’s vote, Mitch McConnell released the following statement: