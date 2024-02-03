RESIGN! Soros-Funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Issues Public Statement Following the Release of Illegal Immigrants Who Brutally Attacked NYPD Cops — Claims Insufficient Evidence Despite Video Footage (VIDEO)

Soro-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has come under fire for his decision to release several suspects involved in a violent attack on New York City police officers.

The incident in question, reported earlier by The Gateway Pundit, involved a violent altercation last Saturday night near a migrant center in the bustling area of Times Square.

A video of the incident shows two police officers attempting to disperse a mob of illegal aliens when chaos ensued, leading to a physical confrontation.

Seven of the thirteen alleged assailants were arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. The release of the others, without the requirement of bail, has sparked controversy and concern among law enforcement and the public.

The assailants, identified as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, Yorman Reveron, 24, and Jhoan Boada, 22, were all charged with assault.

An additional two suspects, Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were later arrested and charged with felony assault and robbery. Only Yohenry Brito is currently detained at Rikers Island. These suspects, Venezuelan nationals living in city migrant shelters, were released similarly without bail despite their illegal status and lack of local family ties. Reports have since emerged that the suspects have fleed from the city.

In a particularly brazen gesture, two of the suspects were seen flipping the bird to the press upon their release from court.

Here's the "poor asylum seekers" who the democrats are allowing into our country. These two were released after attacking NYPD officers and as you can tell they don't care. They're on their way back to a free hotel room with free food and a phone.

When confronted by reporters about his decision, DA Bragg refused to engage, walking away without answering questions.

“Why were those migrants released?” a reporter asked Bragg as he quickly walked to a vehicle waiting to whisk him away.

“Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?” the reporter asked.

However, during a press conference held later that evening, Bragg defended his actions, stating that the release was based on the evidence available at the time and emphasizing the importance of ensuring the correct individuals are charged.

“While the video is shocking and disturbing, in order to secure convictions in the court of law, it is essential that we conclusively identify each defendant.”

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” the DA claimed.

This incident has reignited debate over DA Bragg’s prosecutorial discretion, particularly in light of his record, which includes pursuing charges against individuals like Daniel Penny and former President Donald Trump. Bragg charged President Trump with 34 felony counts related to business fraud last April.

Critics argue that for officials like DA Bragg, decisions are politically motivated rather than being grounded in a commitment to justice.