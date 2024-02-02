WATCH: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Repeatedly Refuses to Answer Questions on Why Illegal Aliens Who Brutally Attacked NYPD Officers Were Released

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg repeatedly refused to answer questions on why illegal aliens who brutally attacked NYPD officers were released.

Two of the illegal aliens charged with assaulting two NYPD officers in Times Square were released without bail and were photographed flipping the middle finger to the media after leaving court.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the incident, which occurred last Saturday night, involving a mob of illegal immigrants who brutally assaulted two New York City police officers.

The attack, captured on video near a migrant center in Times Square, shows the officers initially directing the group to disperse. Moments later, the officers reappear in the frame, physically struggling with one of the migrants.

According to authorities, eight people attacked the two cops.

The assailants, identified by sources as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, were all charged with assault but subsequently released without bail.

One of the illegals released by Alvin Bragg proudly flipped off the cameras as he walked down the street as a free man.

This is what the illegals and Joe Biden think of the US and its citizens.

This man entered the country illegally, was caught on camera beating a cop, and walked out of jail without bail. This is what he thinks of you and your country. He believes he is above the law. And he’s right. pic.twitter.com/8SX8tnEyaW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 1, 2024

Alvin Bragg briskly walked away from reporters as they questioned him about his decision to release the illegals.

“Why were those migrants released?” a reporter asked Bragg as he quickly walked to a vehicle waiting to whisk him away.

“Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?” the reporter asked.

Bragg repeatedly refused to answer any questions.

WATCH:

Democrat DA Alvin Bragg repeatedly refuses to answer questions on why the illegal immigrants accused of brutally attacking NYPD officers were released. “Why were those migrants released?” “Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?” pic.twitter.com/lxSNsgwV0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2024

This is the same guy who charged President Trump with 34 felony counts related to business fraud last April.